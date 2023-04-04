Choice Hotels International, In – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 7.4% Upside Potential

Choice Hotels International, In which can be found using ticker (CHH) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 113 calculating the average target price we see $125.89. Given that the stocks previous close was at $117.19 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 7.4%. The 50 day MA is $120.42 and the 200 day MA is $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6,050m. Visit the company website at: https://www.choicehotels.com

The potential market cap would be $6,500m based on the market consensus.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection. The company also develops and markets cloud-based property management software to non-franchised hoteliers. Choice Hotels International, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.