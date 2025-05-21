CyanConnode Holdings $7.5M Middle East Loan Deal Sets Stage for Indian Smart Meter Expansion (Video)

CyanConnode Holdings Plc (LON:CYAN) has struck a pivotal $7.5 million unsecured convertible loan agreement with Smart Sustainability Solutions, marking a strategic shift in how the company fuels its growth in India’s massive smart meter market. With competitive lending terms and flexibility around equity conversion, this deal positions CyanConnode to accelerate project delivery without shareholder dilution, a key concern CEO John Cronin directly addresses. Even more compelling, the company is targeting 10 million meters as a lead bidder and 76 million more as a subcontractor, revealing a dual-pronged strategy to capture a substantial slice of a $10 billion opportunity.

CyanConnode Holdings Plc designs and develops Narrowband RF Mesh Networks for smart metering and IoT communications, with a strong footprint in India’s energy infrastructure sector.