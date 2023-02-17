China Telecom & Conflux Pilot Blockchain-Powered SIM Card in Hong Kong

China Telecom and Conflux Network are partnering up to bring Blockchain SIM Cards (BSIM) to market, the largest blockchain hardware product ever seen globally. The entry-level Web3 product is set to provide 390+ million mobile phone subscribers with a faster and more secure transaction experience. China Telecom will launch the first BSIM pilot program in Hong Kong later this year, and potentially followed by pilots in key mainland China locations such as Shanghai.

The BSIM card integrates Conflux’s Tree-graph, dual proof of stake and proof of work technology, enabling the highest system performance for any blockchain in the world. It uses the hardware security advantages of SIM cards to protect users’ private keys, which is a secure and convenient Web3 entry solution. The BSIM Card is indistinguishable from a traditional SIM in appearance but the storage space is 10-20 times larger than the traditional SIM card, and the computing power is increased by tens of times.

Users who switch to a BSIM card will be able to store digital assets safely, transfer their digital assets conveniently, and display their assets in a variety of applications. The BSIM card will manage and store the user’s public and private keys in the card, and carry out digital signatures in a way that the private key does not exit the card. Furthermore, it allows for encrypted storage, key retrieval and other operations. The built-in Bluetooth module will be responsible for the signature and transfer of assets, to ensure the security of personal digital assets. This reduces the risk of the user being attacked by viruses and other malicious software on the mobile phone.

The BSIM card will also enable users’ identifiers in the traditional world, such as mobile phone numbers, to be tied to their Decentralized Identifiers (DID). This will allow for better integration and interaction between virtual and real-world information. BSIM cards can also be combined with abstract accounts based on smart contracts, enabling blockchain applications to safely and efficiently use users’ crypto and traditional world information. Connecting DID with cell phone numbers may also alleviate some of the regulatory concerns stemming from the anonymity of the blockchain technology.

The initial agreement was signed in 2022 between Conflux Network and China Telecom and this prototype is the culmination of a strategic year-long engagement with the goal to build hardware products at the entrance to the world’s metaverse. The research and development phase of BSIM card is now complete, and it has successfully connected with Conflux’s main network in the test environment. This prototype has the storage and sending functions of digital assets. Conflux and China Telecom will now focus on enriching the BSIM card’s ecological applications, with emphasis on games, payments and other fields.

