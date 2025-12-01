Follow us on:

China’s stock market finds renewed footing as investors shift stance

Fidelity China Special Situations

The mood on Chinese markets seems to be evolving. On Monday the main benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose to around 3,914, a 0.65% gain, while the Shenzhen Component Index climbed over 1% to roughly 13,147. At the same time the growth‑oriented ChiNext Index added about 1.3%. Trading volumes across both main boards surged to 1.87 trillion yuan, a clear pickup from the prior session.

The rise in volumes suggests renewed conviction, not just short‑term momentum. There is growing preference for cyclical and industrial names, especially those benefiting from modest valuations and domestic stability efforts, over the high‑flying, high‑volatility growth plays that dominated headlines earlier.

This recalibration makes sense in a context where many foreign and domestic investors appear to be re‑evaluating China’s risk‑reward profile. With property‑sector distress and weak factory data still casting a shadow, investors seem increasingly selective, gravitating toward companies whose fundamentals and sector exposure align with macro prudence, for instance, firms tied to raw‑materials, industrial demand, or exports.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

