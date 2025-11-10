China liquor and staples stocks attract buying after inflation surprise

Investors moved quickly into China’s liquor and consumer staples stocks after October inflation data showed a small rise in prices, breaking a two-month decline. The shift in data, though modest, was enough to trigger renewed interest in sectors seen as stable and profitable amid ongoing concerns about weak demand and limited policy support.

Liquor stocks jumped more than 5% on the day, leading gains across the consumer space. The consumer staples index rose over 3 percent. Broader indices moved modestly by comparison, with the CSI300 rising around 0.4%.

The inflation rise was only 0.2%, but the change in direction is what matters. It signals a potential bottoming of deflationary pressure. Meanwhile, producer prices were still in decline, but the rate slowed to just over 2% from deeper drops earlier in the year. Together, these figures suggest conditions may be stabilising, and investors are looking to get ahead of that trend.

