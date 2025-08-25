Chemed Corp (CHE) Stock Analysis: Healthcare Leader Offers 23.57% Potential Upside

Chemed Corp (NYSE: CHE) stands out as a key player in the healthcare sector, specifically within the medical care facilities industry. With a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, Chemed operates two pivotal segments: VITAS, which provides hospice and palliative care services, and Roto-Rooter, known for plumbing and related services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and incorporated in 1970, Chemed’s dual business model offers a unique diversification in its revenue streams.

Currently trading at $459.05, Chemed’s stock has seen a modest price increase of 0.01%, with a 52-week range fluctuating between $412.30 and $619.21. This price stability, coupled with a forward P/E ratio of 18.23, suggests a reasonable valuation considering the company’s growth prospects. Although certain valuation metrics such as the trailing P/E and PEG ratios are unavailable, the forward P/E provides a glimpse into market expectations for the company’s future earnings.

Chemed’s performance metrics reveal a revenue growth of 3.80%, an impressive return on equity of 24.14%, and an EPS of 19.42, underlining its profitability and efficient use of shareholders’ equity. The company’s robust free cash flow of approximately $285 million further underscores its financial health and ability to sustain operations and potential expansion.

Investors with an eye for dividends will note Chemed’s yield of 0.52% and a conservative payout ratio of 10.29%, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders while retaining capital for growth opportunities.

Analyst sentiment towards Chemed is largely positive, with three buy ratings and one hold rating, and no sell ratings. The stock’s target price range spans from $490.00 to $610.00, with an average target price of $567.25. This positions Chemed for a potential upside of 23.57%, an attractive prospect for growth-oriented investors.

Technically speaking, Chemed’s stock is slightly below its 50-day moving average of $474.37 and significantly below its 200-day moving average of $542.58, suggesting room for upward momentum. The RSI of 55.82 indicates a neutral position, while the MACD and signal line values (-4.12 and -9.44, respectively) suggest a potential for bullish crossover.

Chemed’s dual-focus business model offers both stability and growth potential, making it an intriguing option for investors looking to diversify within the healthcare sector. With a strong foothold in essential services, Chemed Corporation continues to present a compelling investment narrative, bolstered by solid financial metrics and promising analyst ratings.