Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Changing donor pathways expand US organ availability

Verici Dx Plc

Organ transplantation in the United States is undergoing a measurable structural shift. Donation after circulatory death, once a marginal source of organs, now accounts for nearly half of all deceased donors. Two decades ago it represented only a small fraction of total donations. Today it sits alongside traditional brain death donation as a primary pillar of transplant supply.

Historically, most organs were recovered from donors declared brain dead while circulation was maintained. That allowed organs to remain oxygenated until retrieval. Donation after circulatory death follows a different pathway. In these cases, life-sustaining treatment is withdrawn in patients with no prospect of recovery, death is declared after the heart stops and a mandatory observation period has elapsed, and organ recovery proceeds under established protocols. The approach expands the donor pool by including patients who would not have met neurological criteria for death.

This expansion has been enabled by improvements in organ preservation. Organs exposed to a period without blood flow are vulnerable to injury, which previously limited their use. Advances in perfusion systems that restore circulation regionally or maintain organs in controlled conditions outside the body have improved viability and broadened clinical confidence. As a result, kidneys and livers from circulatory death donors are now widely transplanted, with growing use in lungs and hearts.

Verici Dx Plc (LON:VRCI) is developing a complementary suite of proprietary, leading-edge tests forming a kidney transplant diagnostics platform for personalised patient and organ response risk to assist clinicians in medical management for improved patient outcomes. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Verici Dx Plc

Changing donor pathways expand US organ availability

A growing reliance on circulatory death donation is reshaping US transplantation and strengthening demand for advanced preservation technology.
Verici Dx Plc

Verici Dx upgrades genomics infrastructure to support scale

Cloud-enabled analytics are strengthening the company’s ability to process data at scale and support wider clinical adoption.
Verici Dx

Verici Dx drives commercial growth, capturing US transplant market (LON:VRCI)

CEO Sara Barrington outlines Verici Dx’s commercial progress, reimbursement milestones, and expansion plans as the company scales its RNA-based kidney transplant test across the US.
Verici Dx Plc

Verici Dx revenue growth signals commercial inflection point

Rising Tutivia adoption and broader US insurance coverage are strengthening revenue visibility and commercial positioning.
Best ESG Stocks 2026

10 Top ESG stocks on AIM 2026

These ten AIM-quoted ESG stocks offer investors exposure to companies where commercial progress and responsible business practices go hand in hand.

Verici Dx: Tutivia Set to Disrupt Transplant Monitoring with Real-Time RNA Insights (Video)

Tutivia is turning heads in transplant care. Verici Dx CEO Sara Barrington explains how their RNA-based rejection test is setting new standards in real-world use—and why clinicians and payers are getting on board.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple