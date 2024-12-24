Champion Homes, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$94.17’, now -1.9% Downside Potential

Champion Homes, Inc. with ticker code (SKY) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $100.00 and $88.00 with the average share target price sitting at $94.17. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $96.03 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and the 200 day MA is $84.89. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.24B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $91.24 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,135,850,833 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.36, revenue per share of $40.52 and a 6.29% return on assets.

Skyline Champion Corporation is a factory-built housing company. The Company offers manufactured and modular homes, park model recreational vehicle standard (RVs), accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It manufactures homes under various brands, such as Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The Company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, which offers a selection of manufactured and modular homes as well as park model RVs with 18 sales centers spanning the southern United States. Its Star Fleet Trucking business provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. It operates through approximately 41 manufacturing facilities across the United States and western Canada.