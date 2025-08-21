Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Central Asia Metals appoints Alison Baker as Independent Non-Executive Director

Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals PLC (LON:CAML) has announced the appointment of Alison Baker to the CAML Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit and Nomination Committees, with immediate effect. Alison will also assume the role of Audit Committee Chair with effect from 3 September 2025.

Alison has more than 25 years of experience in audits, capital markets, advisory and assurance services in the energy and mining sectors, particularly in emerging markets. She previously led the UK and EMEA Oil & Gas practice for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and the UK Energy, Utilities and Mining Assurance practice for Ernst & Young LLP.

Alison currently serves as senior independent director and audit & risk committee chair of Endeavour Mining plc, Helios Towers plc and Rockhopper Exploration plc, and as a non-executive director and audit committee chair of Capstone Copper Corp.

Alison is a qualified Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences from the University of Bath.

David Swan, current Chair of the Audit Committee, will step down from the Board with effect from the conclusion of its meeting on 2 September 2025 after eleven years as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Nick Clarke, Central Asia Metals Non-Executive Chairman, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Alison Baker to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director and prospective Audit Committee Chair. Alison’s industry knowledge and extensive experience will be invaluable to the Board both in terms of its current operations and future business development activities.

“I would like to thank David Swan on behalf of the Board and personally for his eleven years of dedicated service as a Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee. All his valuable input during this period has been greatly appreciated. He is leaving the Board with our best wishes for the future.”

Regulatory

The following information is disclosed under Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies (‘AIM Rules.) and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules:

Alison Claire Baker (nee MacDonald) (aged 54)

Alison Baker and persons closely associated (as defined under MAR) with Alison Baker currently hold 6,664 ordinary shares and no options in the Company.

Current DirectorshipsPast Directorships (within the last five years)
Alison Baker Associates LimitedKaz Minerals Limited (formerly Kaz Minerals plc)
Rockhopper Exploration plcCentamin plc
Helios Towers plc
Endeavour Mining plc
Capstone Copper Corp

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Central Asia Metals

    Central Asia Metals appoints Alison Baker as Independent Non-Executive Director

    Central Asia Metals has appointed Alison Baker to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair, effective 3 September 2025. With over 25 years’ experience in the energy and mining sectors, she succeeds David Swan, who will step down after eleven years on the Board.
    Central Asia Metals

    Central Asia Metals launches A$197m bid for New World Resources

    Central Asia Metals Plc announces an increased A$0.053 per share offer for New World Resources Limited, enhancing value for shareholders and signaling growth potential.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple