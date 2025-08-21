Central Asia Metals appoints Alison Baker as Independent Non-Executive Director

Central Asia Metals PLC (LON:CAML) has announced the appointment of Alison Baker to the CAML Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit and Nomination Committees, with immediate effect. Alison will also assume the role of Audit Committee Chair with effect from 3 September 2025.

Alison has more than 25 years of experience in audits, capital markets, advisory and assurance services in the energy and mining sectors, particularly in emerging markets. She previously led the UK and EMEA Oil & Gas practice for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and the UK Energy, Utilities and Mining Assurance practice for Ernst & Young LLP.

Alison currently serves as senior independent director and audit & risk committee chair of Endeavour Mining plc, Helios Towers plc and Rockhopper Exploration plc, and as a non-executive director and audit committee chair of Capstone Copper Corp.

Alison is a qualified Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematical Sciences from the University of Bath.

David Swan, current Chair of the Audit Committee, will step down from the Board with effect from the conclusion of its meeting on 2 September 2025 after eleven years as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Nick Clarke, Central Asia Metals Non-Executive Chairman, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Alison Baker to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director and prospective Audit Committee Chair. Alison’s industry knowledge and extensive experience will be invaluable to the Board both in terms of its current operations and future business development activities. “I would like to thank David Swan on behalf of the Board and personally for his eleven years of dedicated service as a Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee. All his valuable input during this period has been greatly appreciated. He is leaving the Board with our best wishes for the future.”

Regulatory

The following information is disclosed under Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies (‘AIM Rules.) and Schedule Two Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules:

Alison Claire Baker (nee MacDonald) (aged 54)

Alison Baker and persons closely associated (as defined under MAR) with Alison Baker currently hold 6,664 ordinary shares and no options in the Company.

Current Directorships Past Directorships (within the last five years) Alison Baker Associates Limited Kaz Minerals Limited (formerly Kaz Minerals plc) Rockhopper Exploration plc Centamin plc Helios Towers plc Endeavour Mining plc Capstone Copper Corp

