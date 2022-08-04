Centamin declares dividend and strong balance sheet

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has today published its interim dividend declaration for the six months ended 30th June 2022.

Consistent with the Company’s commitment to shareholders returns, the Board declared an interim dividend of 2.5 US cents per share (US$29 million) for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

Centamin continues to maintain a robust financial strategy, with available cash and liquid assets of US$175 million as at 30 June 2022 and no debt or hedging on the balance sheet. The Company’s financial discipline provides the flexibility to allocate capital to shareholders’ returns, business investment and growth, and environmental and social opportunities in pursuance of our corporate purpose and strategy.

2022 DIVIDEND INTENTION

As Centamin continues to deliver on its growth plans, the Board reiterates its intention to recommend a minimum dividend for 2022 of 5 US cents per ordinary share with the potential for increased distribution aligned with the Company’s free cash flow generation after growth capital investment. Therefore, this implies a final dividend of approximately 2.5 US cents per share (US$29 million) to be proposed with the final full year results for 2022. The final dividend will be announced with the 2022 Full Year Results in Q1 2023 and remains subject to Board recommendation and shareholder approval.

DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

Below is the interim dividend timetable for the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange

Ex-Dividend Date: 1 September 2022

Record Date: 2 September 2022

Last Date for Currency Elections: 7 September 2022

Payment Date: 7 October 2022

CURRENCY ELECTIONS

The interim dividend will be paid on 7 October 2022, in US Dollars (“USD”) with an option for shareholders to elect to receive the dividend in Pounds Sterling (“GBP”). Currency elections should be made no later than 7 September 2022 as per the instructions detailed on the Company website ( www.centamin.com ). Payments in GBP will be based on the USD/GBP exchange rate on 8 September 2022 and the rate applied will be published on the website thereafter.

As a Jersey incorporated company, there is no requirement for Centamin plc to make any withholding or deduction on account of Jersey tax in respect of the dividend.