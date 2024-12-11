Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Celebrus Technologies PLC 62.1% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Celebrus Technologies PLC with ticker (LON:CLBS) now has a potential upside of 62.1% according to Canaccord Genuity.

CLBS.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 475 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Celebrus Technologies PLC share price of 293 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 62.1%. Trading has ranged between 177 (52 week low) and 316 (52 week high) with an average of 41,867 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £116,835,638.

Celebrus Technologies PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides a disruptive data technology platform. The Company is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers through better data. Its solutions include Celebrus, Celebrus Fraud, Celebrus Cloud, Celebrus Digital Analytics, Celebrus CDI for Sales Force and Celebrus CX Vault. It captures and connects the data that powers customer analytics and activates cross-channel experiences. It automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates consumer behavioral data in live time across all digital channels. Through the addition of behavioral biometrics and artificial intelligence (AI), it enables brands to detect and prevent fraud before it occurs. Its suite of data-driven solutions includes data capture, fraud and scams and data management. It is deployed across 32+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Celebrus Technologies PLC 9.0% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Celebrus Technologies PLC 6.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Celebrus Technologies PLC 18.7% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Celebrus Technologies PLC 30.4% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Celebrus Technologies PLC 31.5% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Celebrus Technologies PLC 56.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.