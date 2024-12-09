Casey’s General Stores, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -2.2% Downside Potential

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CASY) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $470.00 and $285.00 calculating the average target price we see $410.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at $420.07 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.2%. The 50 day MA is $399.03 while the 200 day moving average is $359.09. The company has a market cap of 15.37B. Currently the stock stands at: $422.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,033,410,368 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.88%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.78, revenue per share of $406.66 and a 7.36% return on assets.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and its subsidiaries, primarily operate convenience stores under the names Casey’s and Caseys General Store in 16 states, primarily in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. Caseys provides freshly prepared foods. Guests can have pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a selection of beverages and snacks. Its convenience stores carry a selection of food, (including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches), beverages, tobacco and nicotine products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. In addition, all but four offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis. Its GoodStop brand offers fuel for sale on a self-serve basis, and a range of selection of snacks, beverages, tobacco products, and other essentials. It also operates two stores selling primarily tobacco and nicotine products, one liquor-only store, and one grocery store. It operates approximately 2,463 stores. It operates three distribution centers.