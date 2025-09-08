Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Stock Analysis: Strong Buy Ratings and 20.66% Upside Potential

Investors seeking stability in the dynamic healthcare sector may find Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) an intriguing prospect. With a substantial market capitalization of $35.71 billion, Cardinal Health is a stalwart in the medical distribution industry, providing essential healthcare services and products across the United States and internationally.

Currently trading at $149.56, with a modest price change of 0.22 (0.00%), Cardinal Health’s stock performance remains in a compelling range, narrowly below its 52-week high of $168.00 and significantly above its low of $107.89. This pricing positions the stock favorably for investors eyeing potential gains, especially considering the analyst consensus.

The analyst ratings paint a positive picture, with 11 of the 16 ratings recommending a ‘Buy.’ The remaining five suggest a ‘Hold,’ and there are no ‘Sell’ ratings, highlighting confidence in Cardinal Health’s potential. The average target price of $180.46 suggests a 20.66% upside from the current price, making it an attractive option for growth-oriented investors.

Cardinal Health’s forward P/E ratio stands at 14.08, a critical metric for valuation that suggests the stock is reasonably priced relative to its expected earnings. Its EPS of 6.45 further underscores the company’s ability to generate profit, although other valuation metrics like PEG Ratio, Price/Book, and EV/EBITDA are unavailable, limiting a comprehensive valuation assessment.

Despite a modest revenue growth rate of 0.50%, the company boasts a robust free cash flow of over $2 billion, reflecting solid cash generation that supports its operations and dividend payouts. Cardinal Health offers a dividend yield of 1.37%, with a payout ratio of 31.43%, indicating a balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for future growth.

Technical indicators reveal some areas of caution. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.28, above its current price, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 37.67 suggests the stock may be approaching oversold territory, potentially signaling a buying opportunity. Meanwhile, the MACD at -1.76 and a signal line of -2.14 highlight recent bearish momentum, which investors should monitor closely.

Cardinal Health’s operational prowess is evident in its comprehensive portfolio, which spans pharmaceutical and specialty solutions, along with global medical products and distribution. The company excels in customizing solutions for various healthcare providers, distributing a wide range of pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing an extensive line of medical products. This diversification not only strengthens its market position but also provides resilience against sector-specific challenges.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, since its incorporation in 1979, Cardinal Health has consistently adapted to the evolving healthcare landscape, ensuring its offerings remain relevant and valuable. For investors, this adaptability, coupled with strong buy ratings and significant upside potential, positions Cardinal Health as a compelling addition to a diversified investment portfolio focused on healthcare infrastructure.