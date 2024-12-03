BXP, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 2.2% Upside Potential

BXP, Inc. with ticker code (BXP) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $105.00 and $62.00 calculating the mean target price we have $83.79. Now with the previous closing price of $81.99 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 2.2%. The 50 day MA is $82.41 while the 200 day moving average is $69.64. The market capitalization for the company is 14.27B. Currently the stock stands at: $80.88 USD

The potential market cap would be $14,578,211,917 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.17, revenue per share of $21.28 and a 2.45% return on assets.

Boston Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The Company develops, owns and manages primarily workplaces. The Company’s segments by geographic area include Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, DC. The Company’s segments by property type include Premier Workplace, which includes office, life sciences and retail; Residential, and Hotel. Its portfolio totaled approximately 54.1 million square feet and 194 properties, including 13 properties under construction/redevelopment. The Company’s properties consisted of approximately 173 office and life sciences properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment; 14 retail properties, including two properties under construction/redevelopment; six residential properties, including one property under construction, and one hotel.