BWX Technologies, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$135.10’, now 2.1% Upside Potential

BWX Technologies, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BWXT) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $166.00 and $90.00 calculating the average target share price we see $135.10. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $132.36 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $120.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to $102.11. The company has a market capitalization of 11.93B. Currently the stock stands at: $130.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,175,743,940 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 43.05, revenue per share of $29.29 and a 7.44% return on assets.

BWX Technologies, Inc. is a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components, a developer of nuclear technologies, and a service provider. The Company operates through two reportable segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers. Through this segment, the Company also fabricates fuel-bearing precision components that range in weight from a few grams to hundreds of tons, manufacture electro-mechanical equipment, perform design, manufacturing, inspection, assembly and testing activities and downblend Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium. Its Commercial Operations segment fabricates commercial nuclear steam generators, nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, tooling delivery systems and other auxiliary equipment.