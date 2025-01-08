BWX Technologies, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$136.40’, now 18.8% Upside Potential

BWX Technologies, Inc. with ticker code (BWXT) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $166.00 and $105.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $136.40. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $114.78 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 18.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $122.41 while the 200 day moving average is $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of 10.53B. Currently the stock stands at: $115.13 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,510,927,469 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.12, revenue per share of $29.29 and a 7.44% return on assets.

BWX Technologies, Inc. is a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components, a developer of nuclear technologies, and a service provider. The Company operates through two reportable segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers. Through this segment, the Company also fabricates fuel-bearing precision components that range in weight from a few grams to hundreds of tons, manufacture electro-mechanical equipment, perform design, manufacturing, inspection, assembly and testing activities and downblend Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium. Its Commercial Operations segment fabricates commercial nuclear steam generators, nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, tooling delivery systems and other auxiliary equipment.