BWX Technologies, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$135.10’, now 10.0% Upside Potential

BWX Technologies, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BWXT) have now 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $166.00 and $90.00 and has a mean share price target at $135.10. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $122.84 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 10.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $124.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to $103.83. The company has a market cap of 11.23B. The current share price for the company is: $122.65 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,354,022,494 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.61, revenue per share of $29.29 and a 7.44% return on assets.

BWX Technologies, Inc. is a specialty manufacturer of nuclear components, a developer of nuclear technologies, and a service provider. The Company operates through two reportable segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers. Through this segment, the Company also fabricates fuel-bearing precision components that range in weight from a few grams to hundreds of tons, manufacture electro-mechanical equipment, perform design, manufacturing, inspection, assembly and testing activities and downblend Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium. Its Commercial Operations segment fabricates commercial nuclear steam generators, nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, tooling delivery systems and other auxiliary equipment.