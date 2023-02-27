Bunzl acquires businesses in Germany & Canada

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a business in Germany and completed the acquisition of another in Canada.

In February 2023, Bunzl entered into an agreement to acquire Arbeitsschutz-Express, a fast-growing online distributor of workwear and PPE in Germany, which generated EUR 41 million (c.£35 million) of revenue in 2022. The acquisition further enhances Bunzl’s presence in Germany, following our acquisition of hygi.de in July 2022, which provided Bunzl with a strong platform to expand from within this high potential market.

In January 2023, Bunzl also completed the acquisition of Capital Paper, a distributor of foodservice packaging and consumables, cleaning & hygiene supplies, and industrial packaging products in Canada. The acquisition of Capital Paper strongly complements our existing business in Canada and in 2022 generated revenue of CAD 26 million (c.£16 million).