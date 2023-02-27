Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Bunzl acquires businesses in Germany & Canada

bunzl plc

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a business in Germany and completed the acquisition of another in Canada.

In February 2023, Bunzl entered into an agreement to acquire Arbeitsschutz-Express, a fast-growing online distributor of workwear and PPE in Germany, which generated EUR 41 million (c.£35 million) of revenue in 2022. The acquisition further enhances Bunzl’s presence in Germany, following our acquisition of hygi.de in July 2022, which provided Bunzl with a strong platform to expand from within this high potential market.

In January 2023, Bunzl also completed the acquisition of Capital Paper, a distributor of foodservice packaging and consumables, cleaning & hygiene supplies, and industrial packaging products in Canada. The acquisition of Capital Paper strongly complements our existing business in Canada and in 2022 generated revenue of CAD 26 million (c.£16 million).

Commenting on the acquisitions, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said:

“I am pleased to be welcoming two new businesses into the Bunzl family today. Arbeitsschutz-Express, combined with our acquisition of hygi.de in 2022, will more than double our presence in the German market, with considerable further opportunity remaining. Furthermore, Canada Paper is highly complementary to our Canadian business and expands our offering in the region. Our pipeline is active, and we see significant opportunities for continued acquisition growth in our existing markets where we have opportunity to increase our presence, as well as potential to expand into new markets.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    New forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/vUjNf
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.