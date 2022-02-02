British Land acquires three warehouses at Hannah Close, in Wembley for £157m

British Land Company plc (LON:BLND) has announced that it has exchanged on the acquisition of three warehouses at Hannah Close, in Wembley for £157m with completion expected by mid February. This is a development-led opportunity which aligns to our strategy of delivering new urban logistics space through the intensification and repurposing of existing buildings. It is well located within the M25, just outside the North Circular, providing an excellent, medium term opportunity to deliver a multi-storey, urban logistics hub for Central and West London, where supply is highly constrained.

The three warehouses comprise over 245,000 sq ft on a 12.5 acre site and are fully let to Amazon, Euro Car Parts and the North London Waste Authority generating an annual income of £3.6m with significant reversion. The area around Hannah Close is designated a Strategic Industrial Land location, promoting industrial employment and development and offers excellent road and rail connectivity, essential for last mile urban logistics operators. It also provides good access to the underground, helping to attract employees to the location.