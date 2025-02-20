Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Share Price Target ‘$61.34’, now 12.7% Upside Potential

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company with ticker code (BMY) now have 21 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $70.00 and $37.00 with the average share target price sitting at $61.34. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $54.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $57.21 and the 200 day moving average is $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of 111.57B. Currently the stock stands at: $54.98 USD

The potential market cap would be $125,733,738,185 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $23.83 and a 6.55% return on assets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers products for a range of therapeutic classes, which include oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and hematology. Its pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs and products produced from biological processes, called biologics. Biologics are administered to patients through injections or by infusion. Its products include Revlimid, Abecma, Eliquis, Opdivo, Orencia, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Sprycel, Yervoy, Abraxane, Empliciti, Reblozyl, Inrebic, Onureg, Zeposia, Camzyos, and Breyanzi. It also has a pipeline of investigational medicines designed to target the common mutations associated with oncogenesis, including repotrectinib. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies.