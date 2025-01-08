Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Share Price Target ‘$61.05’, now 7.7% Upside Potential

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company with ticker code (BMY) have now 21 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $73.00 and $39.00 and has a mean share price target at $61.05. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $56.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day MA is $56.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to $49.44. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 115.89B. The stock price is currently at: $57.14 USD

The potential market cap would be $124,832,086,442 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $23.41 and a 6.07% return on assets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers products for a range of therapeutic classes, which include oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and hematology. Its pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs and products produced from biological processes, called biologics. Biologics are administered to patients through injections or by infusion. Its products include Revlimid, Abecma, Eliquis, Opdivo, Orencia, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Sprycel, Yervoy, Abraxane, Empliciti, Reblozyl, Inrebic, Onureg, Zeposia, Camzyos, and Breyanzi. It also has a pipeline of investigational medicines designed to target the common mutations associated with oncogenesis, including repotrectinib. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies.