Bristol-Myers Squibb Company – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 8.4% Upside Potential

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company which can be found using ticker (BMY) now have 21 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $73.00 and $39.00 calculating the mean target price we have $61.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at $56.29 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 8.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $57.34 and the 200 day moving average is $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of 115.69B. The stock price is currently at: $57.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $125,379,133,774 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $23.41 and a 6.07% return on assets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers products for a range of therapeutic classes, which include oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and hematology. Its pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs and products produced from biological processes, called biologics. Biologics are administered to patients through injections or by infusion. Its products include Revlimid, Abecma, Eliquis, Opdivo, Orencia, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Sprycel, Yervoy, Abraxane, Empliciti, Reblozyl, Inrebic, Onureg, Zeposia, Camzyos, and Breyanzi. It also has a pipeline of investigational medicines designed to target the common mutations associated with oncogenesis, including repotrectinib. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies.