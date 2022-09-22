Breville Group substantial holder increase by Bennelong Funds Management

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) have announced there was a change in the interests of a substantial holder on: 15 September 2022. Bennelong Funds Management Group have increased its holding in ordinary shares of Breville Group from 15,751,615 to 17,861,854 increasing its voting power to 12.5099%.

Breville Group Limited or simply Breville is an Australian multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, headquartered in the inner suburb of Alexandria, Sydney. The company’s brands include Breville, Kambrook and Ronson.

Bennelong Funds Management distributes actively managed equity funds to institutions, financial advisers and direct investors across the globe.