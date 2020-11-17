boohoo group appoint Shaun McCabe to the Board

boohoo plc (LON:BOO), a leading online fashion retailer, has announced the appointment of Shaun McCabe to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect. Shaun will take on the role of Chair of the Audit Committee and sit on the Group’s Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Shaun has extensive financial experience across e-commerce and retail. He is currently Chief Financial Officer of Trainline plc and a Non-Executive Director at AO World plc where he is a member of its Audit and Remuneration Committees. Prior to joining Trainline plc, he held the roles of International Director at ASOS and Chief Financial Officer for Amazon Europe. Shaun holds 100,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Group, representing 0.008 per cent. of the Group’s issued share capital.

Mahmud Kamani, boohoo Group Executive Chairman, commented: “As Executive Chairman, I am committed to supporting and driving our agenda for change to build a better boohoo for the benefit of all of the Group’s stakeholders. On behalf of the Board I am delighted to welcome Shaun to the Group. His deep knowledge and experience of e-commerce and retail will be a great asset to the Board. As a Group we are committed to implementing our agenda for change that will help us on our journey to lead the fashion e-commerce market globally, and look forward to providing further regular updates on our progress in due course.”

Shaun McCabe, commented: “I am delighted to be joining boohoo at an exciting time when it is implementing its agenda for change. Having spoken extensively with fellow members of the Board, I look forward to helping the Group add further independent experience and increased oversight on matters of compliance and business practices.”

