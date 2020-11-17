Twitter
boohoo group appoint Shaun McCabe to the Board

boohoo

boohoo plc (LON:BOO), a leading online fashion retailer, has announced the appointment of Shaun McCabe to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect. Shaun will take on the role of Chair of the Audit Committee and sit on the Group’s Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Shaun has extensive financial experience across e-commerce and retail. He is currently Chief Financial Officer of Trainline plc and a Non-Executive Director at AO World plc where he is a member of its Audit and Remuneration Committees. Prior to joining Trainline plc, he held the roles of International Director at ASOS and Chief Financial Officer for Amazon Europe. Shaun holds 100,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Group, representing 0.008 per cent. of the Group’s issued share capital.

Mahmud Kamani, boohoo Group Executive Chairman, commented:

“As Executive Chairman, I am committed to supporting and driving our agenda for change to build a better boohoo for the benefit of all of the Group’s stakeholders. On behalf of the Board I am delighted to welcome Shaun to the Group. His deep knowledge and experience of e-commerce and retail will be a great asset to the Board. As a Group we are committed to implementing our agenda for change that will help us on our journey to lead the fashion e-commerce market globally, and look forward to providing further regular updates on our progress in due course.”

Shaun McCabe, commented:

“I am delighted to be joining boohoo at an exciting time when it is implementing its agenda for change. Having spoken extensively with fellow members of the Board, I look forward to helping the Group add further independent experience and increased oversight on matters of compliance and business practices.”

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Shaun McCabe (aged 52) holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past five years:

Current Directorships or PartnershipsPrevious Directorships or Partnerships
Trainline S.A.S. 
Trainline Holdco Limited 
Victoria Investments Newco Limited 
Victoria Manager S.a.r.l. 
Qjump Limited 
Railguard Limited 
Trainline Group Investments Limited 
Trainline Investments Holdings Limited 
Trainline Italia S.r.l. 
Trainline Junior Mezz Limited 
Trainline plc 
Trainline.com Limited 
Trainline France 
Trainline Holdings Limited 
Trainline International Limited 
Trainline Rail Enquiry Services Limited 
Trainline Short Breaks Limited 
Victoria Investments Intermediate Holdco Limited 
Victoria Intermediate Topco Limited 
Victoria Investments Bidco Limited 
Victoria Investments Finco Limited 
Victoria Investments Midco Limited 
Victoria Investments PIKco Limited 
AO World plc 

