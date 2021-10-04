boohoo group appoint Kirsty Britz to the Board as Non-Executive Director

boohoo Group plc (LON:BOO), a leading online fashion retailer, has announced the appointment of Kirsty Britz to the Board as Non-Executive Director, with effect from today. Kirsty will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committees on appointment.

The appointment of Kirsty brings additional expertise to the Board, particularly in areas of Environmental, Social and Governance matters. Over the last twelve months the Group has significantly strengthened its Board with three Non-Executive Director appointments, resulting in a Board that comprises a majority of Independent Directors.

Kirsty is currently the Director of Sustainable Banking at NatWest Group plc and an independent member of the Professional Standards Committee at HMRC. Prior to joining NatWest Group, she held the role of Director of Citizenship at Barclays. Kirsty has served as a member of UKRI sustainability advisory group and as a member of NERC independent research panel and she has held various sustainability, brand strategy and marketing roles in the retail, telecommunications and advertising sectors.

Mahmud Kamani, boohoo Group Executive Chairman, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Kirsty to the Board and look forward to the contribution she will bring. Her extensive ESG experience will help ensure the board remains focused on making balanced and sustainable decisions that factor in the impact of our strategy on multiple stakeholder groups.”

Kirsty Britz, commented: “I look forward to helping the Group develop its sustainability approach, embedding it into strategy, governance and operations, and ensuring the Board remains focused on building practices fit for a sustainable future.”

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Kirsten Michele St Clair Britz (aged 50) has not held any directorships or partnerships in the past five years.

There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two Part (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.