Boku Inc Results, Analyst Briefing and Investor Presentation

Boku Inc

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a leading global mobile payment and mobile identity company, has said that it will announce its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2021 on Tuesday 7 September 2021.

Analyst Briefing

The Company’s management will be hosting a presentation for analysts on the day of results at 10 am. Those who wish to attend the briefing should register their interest with Florence Chandler at florence.chandler@investor-focus.co.uk.

Investor Presentation

The Company will also provide a live investor presentation relating to the results via Zoom on Wednesday 8 September 2021 at 5.30 pm. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Those wishing to attend should register via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SFos26Z5SdOQrb0ro1yRVg

There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be emailed to boku@investor-focus.co.uk ahead of the presentation.

Boku Inc. is the fintech powering the world’s largest mobile payments network, M1ST (Mobile First). With 45% of global consumers using mobile payment methods to buy goods online, compared to 18% using credit cards, the future of commerce is mobile-first. Boku’s technology platform helps the world’s most demanding merchants attract, convert, and retain customers using mobile payments. By turning payments infrastructure into a source of sustainable competitive advantage, Boku safely activates a range of new merchant business models – from bundling to subscriptions.

