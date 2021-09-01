Boku Inc Results, Analyst Briefing and Investor Presentation

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a leading global mobile payment and mobile identity company, has said that it will announce its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2021 on Tuesday 7 September 2021.

Analyst Briefing

The Company’s management will be hosting a presentation for analysts on the day of results at 10 am. Those who wish to attend the briefing should register their interest with Florence Chandler at florence.chandler@investor-focus.co.uk.

Investor Presentation

The Company will also provide a live investor presentation relating to the results via Zoom on Wednesday 8 September 2021 at 5.30 pm. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Those wishing to attend should register via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SFos26Z5SdOQrb0ro1yRVg

There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be emailed to boku@investor-focus.co.uk ahead of the presentation.

