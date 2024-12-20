Bodycote PLC 25.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Bodycote PLC with ticker (LON:BOY) now has a potential upside of 25.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bodycote PLC share price of 639 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 25.2%. Trading has ranged between 536 (52 week low) and 774 (52 week high) with an average of 342,291 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,147,840,122.



Bodycote plc is a provider of heat treatment and thermal processing services. The Company’s segments include Aerospace, Defense & Energy (ADE) and Automotive & General Industrial (AGI) business areas, which include ADE- Western Europe; ADE- North America; ADE-Emerging Markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging Markets. Its heat treatment processes include case hardening, tempering, solution and aging treatment, specialty stainless steel processes (S3P), annealing and normalizing. Its metal joining includes specialized processes such as electron beam welding, vacuum welding and honeycomb brazing. The Company’s surface technology products and services range from coating services, coating and application development, specialist coating sealing technologies, complete manufacture, and the supply of coating materials and technology transfer. The Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) services include Powdermet technologies, isostatic pressing services and HIP supporting services.







