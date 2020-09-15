BHP Group 2021 interim dividend dates

BHP Group plc (LON:BHP) has announced its notice of 2021 Interim Dividend Dates.

The proposed dates1 for the 2021 Interim Dividend of BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc are set out below. BHP’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) will operate in respect of the 2021 Interim Dividend. Full terms and conditions of the DRP and details about how to participate can be found at bhp.com.

2021 Interim Dividend

Half Yearly Results Announcement and Dividend Determination 16 February 2021 Announcement of currency conversion into RAND 26 February 2021 Last day to trade cum dividend on JSE 2 March 2021 Ex-Dividend Date (JSE) 3 March 2021 Ex-Dividend Date (ASX, LSE and NYSE2) 4 March 2021 Record Date 5 March 2021 DRP and Currency Election date (including announcement of currency conversion ASX and LSE) 8 March 2021 Payment Date 23 March 2021 DRP Allocation Date (ASX and LSE) within ten business days after the payment date 6 April 2021 DRP Allocation Date (JSE), subject to the purchase of shares by the Transfer Secretaries in the open market, CSDP accounts credited/updated on or about3 6 April 2021

BHP Group Plc shareholders registered on the South African section of the register will not be able to dematerialise or rematerialise their shareholdings between the dates of 3 March 2021 and 5 March 2021 (inclusive), nor will transfers between the UK register and the South African register be permitted between the dates of 26 February 2021 and 5 March 2021 (inclusive).

Any eligible shareholder who wishes to participate in the DRP, or to vary a participation election should do so in accordance with the timetable set out above, or, in the case of shareholdings on the South African branch register of BHP Group Plc, in accordance with the instructions of your CSDP. The DRP Allocation Price will be calculated in each jurisdiction as an average of the price paid for all shares actually purchased to satisfy DRP elections. The Allocation Price applicable to each exchange will made available at bhp.com/DRP4.

Authorised for lodgement by:

Geof Stapledon

Company Secretary

1 Dates are subject to change.

2 BHP Group Limited and BHP Group Plc shares are listed in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) and traded as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on the NYSE. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

3 Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Limited as the Transfer Secretary will notify Strate and CSDPs when the price and allocation date is known.

4 In the case of BHP Group Limited, the allocation price will also be released via the ASX using Appendix 3A.1 in accordance with ASX requirements.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn