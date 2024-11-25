Follow us on:

Bellway plc 26.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Bellway plc with ticker (LON:BWY) now has a potential upside of 26.6% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 3,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bellway plc share price of 2,528 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 26.6%. Trading has ranged between 2,308 (52 week low) and 3,384 (52 week high) with an average of 470,333 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,004,377,516.

Bellway p.l.c. is a United Kingdom-based home construction company engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to six-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. The Company operates into approximately 21 divisions, covering centers across England, Scotland and Wales. The Company’s brands include Bellway, Ashberry brand and Bellway London. Bellway brand is engaged in building quality homes in selected locations inspired by the needs of families. Ashberry brand is used on larger sites, where the site layout and market demand justify two selling outlets. The Bellway London brand covers all their developments in London boroughs and commuter towns. Its properties range from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom houses. The Company’s subsidiaries include Bellway Homes Limited, Bellway Housing Trust Limited, Bellway Properties Limited, Bellway (Services) Limited and Litrose Investments Limited.



