Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Stock Analysis: Attractive Growth Potential with a 6.15% Upside

Broker Ratings

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) stands as a prominent player in the healthcare sector, specifically within the medical instruments and supplies industry. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, the company has a storied history dating back to 1897. With a current market capitalization of $56.16 billion, BD is a formidable force in the global healthcare landscape.

As of the latest trading session, BDX shares are priced at $195.94. The stock has shown resilience, trading within a 52-week range of $165.15 to $249.08, reflecting its capacity to weather market fluctuations. Despite a current price that is slightly below its 200-day moving average of $207.55, the company’s technical indicators suggest stability. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 52.83, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, thus maintaining a balanced position for potential investors.

BDX’s valuation metrics reveal an intriguing outlook. While the trailing P/E ratio is not applicable, the forward P/E ratio stands at a compelling 13.14, suggesting that the company is expected to generate solid earnings growth relative to its current share price. Furthermore, revenue growth at an impressive 10.40% confirms the company’s expanding footprint in the healthcare sector.

Notably, BDX’s financial health is bolstered by a robust free cash flow of approximately $3.37 billion, providing ample liquidity to support operations, invest in innovation, and maintain shareholder returns. The company’s dividend yield is a respectable 2.12%, with a payout ratio of 74.41%, making it an attractive choice for income-focused investors looking for stability and growth.

Analyst sentiment towards BDX remains cautiously optimistic. With five buy ratings and eight hold ratings, the consensus indicates confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. The average target price of $208.00 offers a potential upside of 6.15% from the current price, highlighting the stock’s potential for growth in the near term.

BDX is strategically positioned across diverse healthcare segments, including its BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional segments. This diversification allows the company to leverage synergies across various healthcare needs—from medical supplies and diagnostics to advanced treatment solutions.

For investors seeking a reliable player in the healthcare sector, Becton, Dickinson and Company presents a balanced mix of growth potential and stability. Its strategic focus on innovation and expansion, combined with strong cash flows and a commitment to shareholder returns, positions BDX as a compelling investment opportunity. While the current market dynamics present challenges, BD’s solid fundamentals and strategic positioning are likely to drive sustained growth, making it a stock worth considering for both new and seasoned investors.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple