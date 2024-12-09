Bath & Body Works, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 21.8% Upside Potential

Bath & Body Works, Inc. which can be found using ticker (BBWI) now have 19 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $69.00 and $31.37 with the average target price sitting at $44.81. Now with the previous closing price of $36.78 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 21.8%. The 50 day MA is $31.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to $38.51. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.93B. The current share price for the company is: $36.60 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,657,316,442 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.97, revenue per share of $32.75 and a 15.85% return on assets.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is an omnichannel retailer. The Company sells merchandise through its Company-operated retail stores in the United States and Canada, and through its Websites and other channels, under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn and other brand names. The Company’s international business is primarily conducted through franchise, license, and wholesale partners. It offers a range of fragrances for the body and home, including collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Its products are differentiated through a combination of fragrance and packaging. It also sells products under its sub brands, including White Barn and Aromatherapy. Its merchandise is sold through about 1,802 Company-operated stores and e-commerce sites in the United States and Canada, and in 427 stores and 31 e-commerce sites in more than 45 other countries operating under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.