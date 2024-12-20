Follow us on:

Barclays PLC 36.3% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings
Barclays PLC with ticker (LON:BARC) now has a potential upside of 36.3% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

BARC.L

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 350 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Barclays PLC share price of 257 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 36.3%. Trading has ranged between 138 (52 week low) and 273 (52 week high) with an average of 38,065,452 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £47,030,843,857.

Barclays PLC is a diversified bank with five divisions comprising Barclays UK, Barclays UK Corporate Bank, Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, Barclays Investment Bank and Barclays US Consumer Bank. The Barclays UK division represents businesses that sit within the United Kingdom ring-fenced bank, Barclays Bank UK PLC and its subsidiaries, and comprises Personal Banking, Business Banking and Barclaycard Consumer UK. The Barclays UK Corporate Bank division offers lending, trade and working capital, liquidity, payments, and FX solutions for corporate clients. Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management division comprises the Private Bank, Wealth Management, and Investments businesses. Barclays Investment Bank division incorporates the Global Markets, Investment Banking, and International Corporate Banking businesses. Barclays US Consumer Bank division represents the United States credit card business, focused in the partnership market, as well as an online deposit franchise.



