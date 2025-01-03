Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 28.3% Upside Potential

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. which can be found using ticker (AXTA) have now 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $51.00 and $39.00 and has a mean target at $43.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at $34.22 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 28.3%. The day 50 moving average is $37.97 and the 200 day MA is $35.56. The company has a market cap of 7.32B. Currently the stock stands at: $33.56 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,393,623,581 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.68, revenue per share of $23.93 and a 6.72% return on assets.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. manufactures, markets and distributes coatings systems. The Company operates through two segments. Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to both large regional and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and to a fragmented and local customer base. The segment develops, markets and supplies a complete portfolio of coatings systems and color matching technologies. Mobility Coatings segment provides coatings technologies for light vehicle and commercial vehicle OEMs. The Company offers a comprehensive range of waterborne and solventborne products and systems used by the global automotive refinish industry to repair damaged vehicles. The Company’s industrial brands include Imron Industrial, Tufcote Industrial, Corlar Industrial, Strenex Industrial, PercoTop, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, UNRIVALED, and Ceranamel for liquid coatings and Alesta, Teodur, Nap-Gard, Abcite and Plascoat for powder coatings.