AutoNation, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$197.64’, now 16.1% Upside Potential

AutoNation, Inc. with ticker code (AN) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $230.00 and $169.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $197.64. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $170.19 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 16.1%. The 50 day MA is $168.62 and the 200 day MA is $167.16. The company has a market capitalization of 6.79B. The stock price is currently at: $171.20 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,882,030,482 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.84, revenue per share of $638.44 and a 6.57% return on assets.

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import and Premium Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Stellantis, Buick, Chevrolet Ford, and Dodge. Its Import segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Nissan. Its Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, Bentley, and Land Rover. The franchises in each segment also sell used vehicles, parts and automotive repair and maintenance services, and automotive finance and insurance products. It owns and operates approximately 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located in the United States, primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region.