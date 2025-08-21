Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Stock Analysis: Exploring a Potential 18.39% Upside for Investors

Broker Ratings

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) stands as a formidable player in the technology sector, particularly within the software application industry. With a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, the company has carved out a significant niche by providing cutting-edge 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions globally. Its portfolio includes well-known products like AutoCAD, Revit, and Fusion, which are integral to various industries ranging from architecture to entertainment.

As of the latest trading session, Autodesk’s stock is priced at $288.63. Interestingly, the stock has experienced a price change of -0.61, reflecting a flat performance for the day. However, when you consider its 52-week range of $238.84 to $321.27, Autodesk is trading closer to its upper band, indicating robust investor confidence in its future potential.

Investors eyeing Autodesk will find its valuation metrics particularly noteworthy. While traditional metrics like P/E Ratio, PEG Ratio, and Price/Book are unavailable, the forward P/E stands at 25.99. This figure suggests that investors are willing to pay a premium for Autodesk’s future earnings, a testament to the company’s growth prospects. Revenue growth of 15.20% further underlines its strong performance trajectory, while a commendable Return on Equity of 42.36% showcases efficient management in generating profits from shareholders’ equity.

Autodesk’s free cash flow, amounting to $2.22 billion, underscores its ability to generate substantial liquidity, providing the company with flexibility for reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. It’s also important to note that Autodesk does not currently offer a dividend, reflecting a reinvestment-focused strategy aimed at fuelling growth and innovation.

The analyst community holds a predominantly positive outlook on Autodesk. Out of the ratings available, 23 are “Buy,” 8 are “Hold,” and notably, there are no “Sell” ratings. This consensus is reinforced by the target price range of $270.97 to $430.00, with an average target of $341.72. This presents a potential upside of 18.39%, an enticing prospect for investors seeking growth opportunities in the tech sector.

Technical indicators provide additional insights into Autodesk’s stock performance. The 50-day moving average of $298.16 and 200-day moving average of $290.33 suggest a price hovering around key support levels. Meanwhile, the RSI of 60.81 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, providing a neutral stance for potential investors. The MACD and Signal Line readings, however, may warrant careful observation for those relying on technical analysis.

Autodesk’s strategic initiatives in cloud-based solutions, such as Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro and Tandem, position it well to capitalize on the increasing demand for cloud-based services. These innovations, coupled with its established suite of design and engineering tools, ensure Autodesk remains a vital component in the digital transformation of industries worldwide.

For individual investors, Autodesk presents a compelling opportunity. Its robust product offerings, strong revenue growth, and positive analyst sentiment, combined with a significant potential upside, make it a stock worth considering for those looking to invest in technology-driven growth. As always, potential investors should conduct thorough due diligence and consider their investment horizon and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple