AstraZeneca unblind Phase III ADAURA trial much earlier than expected

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) ADAURA Phase III trial for Tagrisso (osimertinib) in the adjuvant treatment of patients with Stage IB, II and IIIA epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with complete tumour resection will be unblinded early following a recommendation from an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) based on its determination of overwhelming efficacy.

The primary endpoint of the Phase III ADAURA trial is disease-free survival (DFS). Tagrisso was assessed against placebo for a treatment duration of up to three years. The trial will continue to assess the secondary endpoint of overall survival. In its communication to AstraZeneca, the IDMC did not raise any new safety concerns. The data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, accounting for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths, more than breast, prostate and colorectal cancers combined.1 Lung cancer is broadly split into NSCLC and small cell lung cancer, with 80-85% classified as NSCLC.2 Approximately 10-15% of NSCLC patients in the US and Europe, and 30-40% of patients in Asia have EGFRm NSCLC.3,4,5 These patients are particularly sensitive to treatment with EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) which block the cell-signalling pathways that drive the growth of tumour cells. Based on AstraZeneca estimates, just over 60% of NSCLC patients are diagnosed with early-stage (Stage I-III) disease.

ADAURA is a randomised, double-blinded, global, placebo-controlled Phase III trial in the adjuvant treatment of 682 patients with Stage IB, II, IIIA EGFRm NSCLC with complete tumour resection and optional, standard post-operative adjuvant chemotherapy. In the experimental arm, patients were treated with Tagrisso 80mg once-daily oral tablets for three years or until disease recurrence. The trial enrolled in more than 200 centres across more than 20 countries, including the US, in Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East. The primary endpoint is DFS; data readout was originally anticipated in 2022.

Tagrisso (osimertinib) is a third-generation, irreversible EGFR-TKI designed to inhibit both EGFR-sensitising and EGFR T790M-resistance mutations, with clinical activity against CNS metastases. Tagrisso 40mg and 80mg once-daily oral tablets have now received approval in 80 countries, including the US, Japan, China and the EU, for 1st-line EGFRm advanced NSCLC, and in 87 countries, including the US, Japan, China and the EU, for 2nd-line use in patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive advanced NSCLC. Tagrisso is also being developed in the locally advanced unresectable setting (LAURA), in combination with chemotherapy (FLAURA2) in the metastatic setting, and with potential new medicines to address resistance to EGFR-TKIs (SAVANNAH, ORCHARD).

José Baselga, AstraZeneca Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, said: “We are thrilled by the recommendation to unblind the Phase III ADAURA trial much earlier than expected and are incredibly excited with these unprecedented results in patients with early-stage EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer. Lung cancer is a devastating diagnosis and for the first time an EGFR-targeted medicine can now provide the hope of cure.”

