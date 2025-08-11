Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 17.78% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), a leading player in the healthcare sector, continues to capture investor interest with its robust pipeline and strategic collaborations. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca specializes in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines, making it a prominent name in the drug manufacturing industry.

As of the latest trading session, AstraZeneca’s stock is priced at $73.535, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.01% for the day. The stock has navigated a 52-week range between $63.20 and $87.62, suggesting a period of volatility influenced by broader market dynamics and sector-specific developments.

From a valuation perspective, AstraZeneca’s forward P/E ratio stands at 14.38, a figure that suggests potential value for investors looking for growth at a reasonable price. Notably, the absence of trailing P/E and other traditional valuation metrics indicates a focus on future earnings, aligning with the company’s growth-oriented strategies.

AstraZeneca’s performance metrics paint a picture of solid growth, with revenue growth reported at 11.70% and an impressive Return on Equity (ROE) of 19.67%. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) is currently 2.66, underlining its profitability amidst ongoing investments in research and development. Additionally, AstraZeneca’s free cash flow of approximately $8.97 billion highlights its robust financial health and ability to reinvest in its expansive pipeline.

The company also offers a dividend yield of 2.13%, accompanied by a payout ratio of 58.38%. This balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for reinvestment reflects a prudent financial strategy aimed at long-term growth.

Analyst sentiment towards AstraZeneca remains bullish, with 9 buy ratings and 2 hold ratings, and notably, no sell ratings. The consensus target price sits at $86.61, representing a potential upside of 17.78%. This optimistic outlook is bolstered by AstraZeneca’s strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Tempus for oncology advancements and IonQ for quantum-accelerated healthcare solutions, which reinforce its innovative edge in the biopharmaceutical landscape.

Technical indicators also suggest positive momentum, with the stock trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, currently at $71.92 and $70.45, respectively. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 90.61 indicates overbought conditions, which could imply a near-term pullback or consolidation phase before any further upward movement.

AstraZeneca’s broad product portfolio, which spans oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory & immunology, vaccines, and rare disease therapies, positions it as a diversified player in the global healthcare market. Its strategic collaborations and focus on innovative treatments continue to drive its competitive advantage.

For investors, AstraZeneca presents a compelling narrative of growth potential, supported by strong financials and strategic foresight. As the company navigates the complexities of the healthcare sector, its focus on innovation and expansion into new therapeutic areas will likely continue to capture investor interest, making it a stock worth watching in the coming months.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Aptamer Group

    Aptamer Group signs agreement with AstraZeneca to explore Optimer delivery vehicles

    Aptamer Group plc has partnered with AstraZeneca to evaluate Optimer® binders for targeted siRNA delivery to fibrotic liver cells, aiming to innovate gene therapies.
    Business News

    This week: Good news from Caledonia Mining, CyanConnode, Ferro-Alloy Resources, Burberry and AstraZeneca

    Immupharma plc

    Anifrolumab update positive for lupus field – while ImmuPharma’s LupuzorTM could represent a highly successful product

    Astrazeneca plc

    AstraZeneca PLC Imfinzi significantly improves overall survival in the Phase III trial

    Astrazeneca plc

    AstraZeneca PLC Given FDA approval for Tagrisso 1st-line use in NSCLC

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple