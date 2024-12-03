Assurant, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and .7% Upside Potential

Assurant, Inc. with ticker code (AIZ) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $240.00 and $212.00 with the average target price sitting at $228.75. Now with the previous closing price of $227.10 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $203.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to $183.96. The company has a market cap of 11.58B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $225.73 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,661,218,088 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.12, revenue per share of $223.62 and a 1.87% return on assets.

Assurant, Inc. is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connects consumer purchases. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances (Connected Living); vehicle protection and related services (Global Automotive); and credit protection and other insurance products (Global Financial Services and Other). The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance (Lender-placed Insurance); renters insurance and related products (Multifamily Housing); and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products (Specialty and Other).