Associated British Foods plc 19.8% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Associated British Foods plc with ticker (LON:ABF) now has a potential upside of 19.8% according to RBC Capital Markets.



ABF.L



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 2,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Associated British Foods plc share price of 1,921 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 19.8%. Trading has ranged between 1,862 (52 week low) and 2,765 (52 week high) with an average of 1,441,208 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £13,900,716,828.



Associated British Foods PLC is a diversified company, with a range of food and ingredients businesses. The Company’s segments include Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. Grocery segment is engaged in the manufacture of grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses. Ingredients segment is engaged in the manufacture of baker’s yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts and cereal specialties. Agriculture segment is engaged in the manufacture of animal feeds and the provision of other products and services for the agriculture sector. Sugar segment is engaged in growing and processing of sugar beet and sugar cane for sale to industrial users. Retail segment is engaged in buying and merchandising value clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penney’s retail chains.









Share on: