Ashtead Group delivers steady H1 results and confirms new $1.5bn buy back

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) has announced its unaudited results for the half year and second quarter ended 31 October 2025

Half year highlights

Ashtead Group’s chief executive, Brendan Horgan, commented:

The Group reported solid results for both the first half of the year and the second quarter, with revenue, profit, and free cash flow in line with our expectations as we benefit from long-term industry trends and ongoing improvements in our sector. Rental revenue in the first half increased 2%. Adjusted for $55-60m of lower hurricane activity in the quarter, rental revenue was up 3%, as mega project activity gained momentum, offset by continued moderation in our local non-residential construction markets. That being said, we continue to see positive leading indicators for local non-residential construction activity, and we are reaffirming our guidance for rental revenue, capex and free cash flow for the year.

Our revenue growth, combined with strong margins and disciplined capital deployment, drove record free cash flow in the first-half, which we used to complete seven bolt on acquisitions, support $307m in dividend payments and complete $714m of share buybacks in the first-half, bringing our total to $1,056m under the current programme. Given the continued confidence in our free cash flow outlook, today we are also announcing a new share buyback programme of $1.5bn commencing 2 March 2026, to coincide with the re-listing to the NYSE which remains on track. Our net debt to EBITDA leverage is 1.6x remaining comfortably within our targeted range. I would like to thank the team for these results and leading every day with our safety-first culture and Engage for Life programme.