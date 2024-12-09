AptarGroup, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 9.9% Upside Potential

AptarGroup, Inc. which can be found using ticker (ATR) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $215.00 and $164.00 calculating the average target price we see $188.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $171.10 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.9%. The day 50 moving average is $167.94 and the 200 day MA is $151.08. The market capitalization for the company is 11.39B. The stock price is currently at: $171.15 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,513,795,316 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.37, revenue per share of $54.01 and a 7.01% return on assets.

AptarGroup, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of a range of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty and Aptar Closures. Aptar Pharma includes operations that sells dispensing systems and sealing solutions and also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components. The Company’s products include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization and diagnostic vials. The Aptar Beauty segment includes operations that sell dispensing systems, drug delivery systems, sealing solutions and services to the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, and active material science solutions markets. The Aptar Closures business serves multiple markets, including food, beverage, personal care, home care, beauty and healthcare. This segment offers food protection business and elastomeric flow-control technology business.