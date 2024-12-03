Follow us on:

Antero Resources Corporation – Consensus 'buy' rating and 4.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Antero Resources Corporation with ticker code (AR) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $46.00 and $24.00 and has a mean target at $34.00. Now with the previous closing price of $32.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 4.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $29.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to $29.64. The market cap for the company is 9.89B. Currently the stock stands at: $31.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,288,305,861 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 227.07, revenue per share of $13.89 and a 0.76% return on assets.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company operates in three segments: the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; marketing of excess firm transportation capacity, and midstream services through its equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation (Antero Midstream). The Company holds approximately 504,000 net acres of natural gas, NGLs and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin, primarily in West Virginia and Ohio. The Company has ownership in Antero Midstream Corporation, which consists of gathering systems and compression facilities, water handling and blending facilities, and interests in processing and fractionation plants.

