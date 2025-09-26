Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Anglo-Eastern Plantations declares interim dividend of 37.3 cents per share

Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) has declared an interim dividend of 37.3 cents per ordinary share.

The Interim Dividend represents approximately 30% of the unaudited net profit after tax attributable to the shareholders for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. The relevant dates in respect of the Interim Dividend are as follows:

·      Ex-Dividend Date: 16 October 2025

·      Record Date: 17 October 2025

·      Payment Date: 7 November 2025

Shareholders can elect to receive the Interim Dividend in Pounds Sterling and can do so at the rate ruling on the Record Date. In the absence of any specific instruction up to the Record Date, shareholders with addresses in the UK are deemed to have elected to receive their dividends in Pounds Sterling and those with addresses outside of UK in US Dollar. Based on the USD/GBP exchange rate at 24 September 2025 of $1.35/£, the Interim Dividend equates to 27.6 pence per ordinary share.

Should shareholders require further assistance, please contact Computershare on 0370 703 0164.  The helpline is open between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Computershare cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice, and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc owns, operates and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple