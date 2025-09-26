Anglo-Eastern Plantations declares interim dividend of 37.3 cents per share

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) has declared an interim dividend of 37.3 cents per ordinary share.

The Interim Dividend represents approximately 30% of the unaudited net profit after tax attributable to the shareholders for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025. The relevant dates in respect of the Interim Dividend are as follows:

· Ex-Dividend Date: 16 October 2025

· Record Date: 17 October 2025

· Payment Date: 7 November 2025

Shareholders can elect to receive the Interim Dividend in Pounds Sterling and can do so at the rate ruling on the Record Date. In the absence of any specific instruction up to the Record Date, shareholders with addresses in the UK are deemed to have elected to receive their dividends in Pounds Sterling and those with addresses outside of UK in US Dollar. Based on the USD/GBP exchange rate at 24 September 2025 of $1.35/£, the Interim Dividend equates to 27.6 pence per ordinary share.

Should shareholders require further assistance, please contact Computershare on 0370 703 0164. The helpline is open between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Computershare cannot provide any financial, legal or tax advice, and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc owns, operates and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia.