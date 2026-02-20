Follow us on:

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 72.62% Potential Upside with Strong Buy Ratings

Broker Ratings

For investors keen on the healthcare sector, AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) presents an intriguing opportunity, particularly with its potential upside of 72.62%, as indicated by the current analyst ratings. With a focus on medical technology, AngioDynamics designs, manufactures, and sells a range of advanced medical devices, making it a significant player in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and oncology.

#### Company Performance and Financial Health

AngioDynamics, with a market capitalization of $461.63 million, has captured investor attention due to its robust revenue growth of 9.00%. Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio and a forward P/E of -101.82, the company shows promising long-term potential. However, the current earnings per share (EPS) of -0.67 and a return on equity (ROE) of -15.26% highlight challenges in profitability that investors should monitor closely.

The stock trades at $11.20, within a 52-week range of $8.37 to $13.64, and shows a modest price change of 0.07 (0.01%). Technical indicators reveal a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a more favorable 200-day moving average of $10.75. The RSI (14) sits at 33.43, suggesting the stock is approaching oversold territory, potentially indicating a buying opportunity.

#### Growth Potential and Market Position

AngioDynamics’ product portfolio is diverse and innovative, with standout offerings such as the Auryon Atherectomy system and the AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system. These products not only enhance the company’s market position but also underscore its commitment to advancing medical technology. The company’s venture into the NanoKnife IRE Ablation System and Solero Microwave Tissue Ablation System further broadens its reach into oncological and surgical applications.

Despite not offering dividends, AngioDynamics’ focus on reinvestment in research and development could yield significant long-term gains. Investors should weigh this growth potential against the current lack of profitability metrics, such as a negative free cash flow.

#### Analyst Ratings and Investor Sentiment

Analyst sentiment towards AngioDynamics is notably positive, with three buy ratings and no hold or sell ratings. The target price range stands between $16.00 and $24.00, with an average target of $19.33. This optimistic outlook suggests confidence in the company’s strategic direction and potential for growth.

For investors considering entry, the current price offers an attractive entry point, given the significant upside potential. However, due diligence is essential, particularly in assessing the company’s path to profitability and how it plans to navigate the competitive landscape of medical devices.

#### Conclusion

AngioDynamics, Inc. represents a compelling investment case for those willing to embrace the risks associated with its current financial metrics and focus on growth prospects. With a strong product lineup and favorable analyst ratings, the company is poised for potential success. Investors should remain vigilant, keeping an eye on its financial health and market developments as they consider adding ANGO to their portfolios.

