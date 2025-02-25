Amgen Inc. Share Price Target ‘$315.60’, now 1.9% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. with ticker code (AMGN) now have 26 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $389.00 and $195.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $315.60. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $309.72 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 1.9%. The 50 day MA is $277.29 while the 200 day moving average is $305.98. The market capitalization for the company is 169.60B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $315.71 USD

The potential market cap would be $172,822,325,828 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 41.76, revenue per share of $62.24 and a 6.4% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.