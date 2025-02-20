Amgen Inc. Share Price Target ‘$315.54’, now 7.8% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. with ticker code (AMGN) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $389.00 and $195.00 with the average share target price sitting at $315.54. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $292.80 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $275.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to $305.87. The market cap for the company is 158.08B. Currently the stock stands at: $294.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $170,363,166,875 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.92, revenue per share of $62.24 and a 6.4% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.