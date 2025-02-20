Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Amgen Inc. Share Price Target ‘$315.54’, now 7.8% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Amgen Inc. with ticker code (AMGN) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $389.00 and $195.00 with the average share target price sitting at $315.54. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $292.80 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of $275.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to $305.87. The market cap for the company is 158.08B. Currently the stock stands at: $294.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $170,363,166,875 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 38.92, revenue per share of $62.24 and a 6.4% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Amgen Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 7.3% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Amgen Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 12.2% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Amgen Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.6% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Amgen Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Amgen Inc. Share Price Target ‘$319.35’, now 23.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Amgen Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.2% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.