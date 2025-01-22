Amgen Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.6% Upside Potential

Amgen Inc. with ticker code (AMGN) have now 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $405.00 and $195.00 calculating the average target price we see $317.24. Now with the previous closing price of $272.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The 50 day MA is $277.44 while the 200 day moving average is $303.94. The company has a market capitalization of 147.72B. Currently the stock stands at: $274.81 USD

The potential market cap would be $172,217,326,403 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.1, revenue per share of $60.64 and a 4.6% return on assets.

Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company’s marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.