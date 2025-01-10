Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Amaroq Minerals Ltd 8.0% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Amaroq Minerals Ltd with ticker (LON:AMRQ) now has a potential upside of 8.0% according to Canaccord Genuity.

AMRQ.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 125 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Amaroq Minerals Ltd share price of 116 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 8.0%. Trading has ranged between 56 (52 week low) and 120 (52 week high) with an average of 309,131 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £811,312,700.

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based independent mine development company. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. It has a 100% interest in the past producing Nalunaq Gold mine. It has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. The Nalunaq gold mine is located 30 km northeast of Nanortalik. Its 100% owned Vagar Ridge gold project is located within the highly prospective Nanortalik Gold Belt and covers the majority of the Niaqornaarsuk Peninsula as well as the immediate surroundings of Nalunaq Gold Mine. The Nanoq gold prospect lies over 120 km northeast of its Nalunaq gold mine and within the Eastern half of the Nanortalik Gold Belt.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Amaroq Minerals Ltd 27.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Amaroq Minerals Ltd

    Amaroq Minerals provides video update on operations at its cornerstone Nalunaq mine

    Amaroq Minerals Ltd (LON:AMRQ) shares a video update on its Nalunaq mine operations in Southern Greenland, highlighting key developments and a visit from Greenland's Prime Minister.
    Amaroq Minerals Ltd

    Amaroq Minerals: a ‘highly profitable gold mine’ expects Gervais Williams

    Amaroq Minerals is a new holding in MINI's portfolio, focusing on gold properties in Greenland. It offers a strategic advantage due to its location and potential for high profitability. With a large mineral portfolio, it is poised for growth in the region. #goldmining

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.