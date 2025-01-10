Amaroq Minerals Ltd 8.0% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Amaroq Minerals Ltd with ticker (LON:AMRQ) now has a potential upside of 8.0% according to Canaccord Genuity.



AMRQ.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 125 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Amaroq Minerals Ltd share price of 116 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 8.0%. Trading has ranged between 56 (52 week low) and 120 (52 week high) with an average of 309,131 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £811,312,700.



Amaroq Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based independent mine development company. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. It has a 100% interest in the past producing Nalunaq Gold mine. It has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. The Nalunaq gold mine is located 30 km northeast of Nanortalik. Its 100% owned Vagar Ridge gold project is located within the highly prospective Nanortalik Gold Belt and covers the majority of the Niaqornaarsuk Peninsula as well as the immediate surroundings of Nalunaq Gold Mine. The Nanoq gold prospect lies over 120 km northeast of its Nalunaq gold mine and within the Eastern half of the Nanortalik Gold Belt.







