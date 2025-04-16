Alphawave Semi powers AI connectivity at OFC 2025

Alphawave Semi took centre stage at the 50th anniversary of the Optical Fiber Communication (OFC) Conference, making a powerful impression on the future of AI and cloud infrastructure. With a standout presence, the company unveiled a suite of cutting-edge technologies poised to transform high-speed data connectivity and reaffirmed its position at the forefront of semiconductor innovation.

Alphawave Semi made a commanding impact at the OFC Conference 2025, which marked the event’s historic 50th year and Alphawave’s most prominent showcase of the year to date. The company delivered a powerful vision for the future of high-speed connectivity, underscoring its vital role in the infrastructure driving artificial intelligence, hyperscale networking, and cloud-scale computing.

Throughout the event, Alphawave highlighted its latest advancements tailored for the world’s most data-intensive applications. The centrepiece of their demonstration was the 224G PAM4 Electrical SerDes and the 6T I/O Chiplets, underscoring the company’s commitment to accelerating next-generation data throughput. These innovations are designed specifically for hyperscalers investing heavily in AI compute platforms, where ultrafast, energy-efficient data transfer is non-negotiable.

Alphawave also showcased its advanced UCIe D2D IP Subsystem, a crucial enabler of chiplet-to-chiplet communication at unprecedented speeds. These technologies provide the foundational infrastructure needed to meet the rising demands of AI workloads, where real-time data exchange across chiplets and systems is critical to performance and scalability.

Attendees were given a first look at several new products set to enhance Alphawave’s portfolio. The Cu-Wave™️ PAM4 DSP is engineered for Active Electrical Cables (AECs), delivering superior performance and signal integrity over copper-based interconnects. Meanwhile, the O-Wave™️ PAM4 DSP supports optical retimer transceivers, optimised for environments where precision and low latency are essential. Rounding out the preview was the Co-Wave™️ Coherent-Lite DSP, designed for optical transceivers, providing scalable solutions for long-reach optical communications where bandwidth and reliability are paramount.

Strategic collaboration was also a key theme. Alphawave’s partnerships with Ayar Labs, Keysight Technologies, and Luxshare-Tech were front and centre, each contributing to the advancement of chiplet integration and optical I/O capabilities. These alliances reflect a shared vision for modular, high-performance systems that will define the next wave of AI infrastructure.

Further cementing Alphawave’s thought leadership, CTO Tony Chan Carusone delivered a compelling presentation titled “Unleashing AI’s Potential with Advanced Chiplet Solutions.” He detailed how chiplet architectures are unlocking new performance thresholds in AI systems by enabling scalability, customisation, and efficiency far beyond traditional monolithic approaches.

The energy surrounding Alphawave’s booth was a clear reflection of the company’s momentum and the strong interest in its technological direction. The team expressed gratitude to everyone who engaged with them throughout the conference and left with clear excitement for what lies ahead.

As OFC 2025 concluded, Alphawave Semi reinforced its role as a catalyst for innovation in high-speed connectivity. Its technology is not only supporting the demands of today’s data-centric world but shaping the intelligent systems of tomorrow.

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) is a semiconductor IP company focused on providing DSP based, multi-standard connectivity Silicon IP solutions targeting both data processing in the Datacenter and data generation by IoT end devices.