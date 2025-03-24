Follow us on:

Alphawave IP Group appoints Michelle Senecal de Fonseca as Senior Independent Director

Alpahwave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE), Alphawave Semi, has announced the appointment of a Senior Independent Director and the following changes in the composition of Board Committees. All changes are effective from 24 March 2025.

Senior Independent Director:

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca is appointed Senior Independent Director.

Audit Committee:

David Reeder (Chair)

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca

(David Reeder appointed Chair in place of Jan Frykhammar who ceases to be a member of the Committee).

Nomination Committee:

Jan Frykhammar (Chair)

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca

David Reeder

(Jan Frykhammer appointed Chair in place of Michelle Senecal de Fonseca who remains a member of the Committee)

Remuneration Committee:

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca (Chair)

Jan Frykhammar

David Reeder

(Michelle Senecal de Fonseca appointed Chair in place of David Reeder who remains a member of the Committee).

Alphawave IP Group plc, Alphawave Semi, develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. 

